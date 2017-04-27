Deutsche Bank AG Reports 1Q Net Income of EUR575 Million

Deutsche Bank AG on Thursday reported net income of EUR575 million in the first quarter, compared to EUR236 million for the same period last year.

Continue Reading Below

The German lender said its first-quarter revenue was EUR7.3 billion, a 9% decrease from last year.

The results are Deutsche Bank's first since it completed an $8.5 billion capital increase earlier this month in conjunction with strategic changes announced in March.

The fundraising, Deutsche Bank's third sale of new shares since 2013, put to rest many investors' immediate concerns about the lender's capital buffers. The bank is also reuniting its corporate-finance and deal-advisory business with its trading unit under two investment-banking co-heads, less than two years after splitting the businesses apart.

Write to Jenny Strasburg at jenny.strasburg@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

April 27, 2017 01:40 ET (05:40 GMT)