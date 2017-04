China recorded a services trade deficit of $22.1 billion in March, widening from a deficit of $17.6 billion in February, the country's foreign-exchange regulator said Thursday.

China's merchandise trade balance saw a surplus of $30.5 billion last month, reversing a deficit of $4.8 billion in February, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said.

