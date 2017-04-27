China Telecom 1Q Net Profit CNY5.35 Billion

China Telecom Corp. (0728.HK) reported Thursday a 4.5% rise in net profit for the first quarter as stronger demand for faster mobile services offset the pricing pressure from intensified market competition.

The Chinese mobile and broadband service operator's first-quarter net profit was 5.35 billion yuan ($776.3 million), compared with a net profit of CNY5.12 billion a year ago.

Its operating revenue rose 5.8% to CNY91.43 billion in the first quarter from CNY86.43 billion a year earlier.

April 27, 2017