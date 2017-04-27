China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Thursday, April 27 2017
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 797,920 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
May-17 14,125 14,125 13,895 14,035 14,190 -155 8,192 26,272
Jun-17 14,100 14,350 14,100 14,185 14,350 -165 26 248
Jul-17 14,235 14,380 14,235 14,305 14,355 -50 8 98
Aug-17 14,515 14,515 14,400 14,455 14,760 -305 12 60
Sep-17 14,550 14,630 14,380 14,520 14,695 -175 764,790 322,398
Oct-17 14,715 14,715 14,535 14,645 14,720 -75 8 1,084
Nov-17 14,760 14,850 14,615 14,725 14,920 -195 194 1,786
Jan-18 16,575 16,730 16,370 16,540 16,730 -190 24,654 33,716
Mar-18 16,760 16,785 16,580 16,695 16,835 -140 34 82
Apr-18 16,735 16,735 16,735 16,735 16,965 -230 2 4
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
April 27, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)