China Life 1st-Quarter Net Profit CNY6.15 Billion; Up 17% on Year

China Life Insurance Co. (China) (2628.HK) said Thursday its first-quarter net profit rose 17% from a year earlier, in part because of higher premium income and investment income.

The Hong Kong-listed insurer said net profit for the three months ended March rose to 6.15 billion yuan ($893 million) from CNY5.25 billion a year ago, while premium income rose 22% to CNY246.21 billion.

First-quarter investment income rose 12% to CNY28.22 billion, the company said.

April 27, 2017 05:33 ET (09:33 GMT)