AstraZeneca Profit Drops on Decline in Blockbuster-Drug Revenue

AstraZeneca PLC said profit fell in the first quarter of the year as it battles declining sales of its blockbuster cholesterol pill.

Cambridge, England-based AstraZeneca said net profit fell 17% to $537 million in the three months to March 31, from $646 million a year earlier. Core operating profit, a measure that strips out one-time gains and impairments, slipped 2% to $1.67 billion, while revenue fell 12% to $5.41 billion. Analysts expected core operating profit of $1.4 billion and revenue of $5.4 billion.

Excluding the effect of the strong dollar, core operating profit increased 5% on a fall in research and development and marketing spending which offset a 10% decline in revenue.

AstraZeneca is working on a string of new drugs to help return the company to growth as the loss of patent protection erodes sales for its old blockbusters, such as cholesterol-lowering pill Crestor.

April 27, 2017 02:44 ET (06:44 GMT)