AstraZeneca Profit Drops on Decline in Blockbuster-Drug Revenue

By Denise Roland Features Dow Jones Newswires

AstraZeneca PLC said profit fell in the first quarter of the year as it battles declining sales of its blockbuster cholesterol pill.

Cambridge, England-based AstraZeneca said net profit fell 17% to $537 million in the three months to March 31, from $646 million a year earlier. Core operating profit, a measure that strips out one-time gains and impairments, slipped 2% to $1.67 billion, while revenue fell 12% to $5.41 billion. Analysts expected core operating profit of $1.4 billion and revenue of $5.4 billion.

Excluding the effect of the strong dollar, core operating profit increased 5% on a fall in research and development and marketing spending which offset a 10% decline in revenue.

AstraZeneca is working on a string of new drugs to help return the company to growth as the loss of patent protection erodes sales for its old blockbusters, such as cholesterol-lowering pill Crestor.

April 27, 2017 02:44 ET (06:44 GMT)