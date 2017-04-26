WSJ.com What's News - Worldwide News Briefs for Apr 26

MACRON, LE PEN CLASH AT CLOSING WHIRLPOOL PLANT

French presidential candidates on Wednesday turned a Whirlpool Corp. factory threatened with closure into a impromptu stage for an ideological battle over how to revive the country's declining industrial might.

FRANCE: DEADLY SARIN ATTACK BEARS SYRIA REGIME'S 'SIGNATURE'

French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault says findings of investigation into the April 4 attack show President Bashar al-Assad's government was responsible.

WHITE HOUSE INTERVENED TO TOUGHEN LETTER ON IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL

The White House last week rejected a State Department letter that declared Iran in compliance with a landmark nuclear deal, insisting on far tougher wording, according to senior U.S. officials.

U.S. TARIFFS POSE NEW RECKONING ON CANADA'S LUMBER SECTOR

The Trump administration's action on softwood lumber this week puts to the test Canadian lumber producers' bid to inoculate themselves from U.S. trade risks by ramping up sales to China and buying sawmills in the southern U.S.

INSIDE TURKEY'S IRREGULAR REFERENDUM

On election day, monitors across the country reported problems in voting that expanded the powers of the president. Ballots lacked verification stamps and observers were kept from polling places.

CHINA LAUNCHES FIRST HOME-BUILT AIRCRAFT CARRIER, BOOSTING NAVAL POWER

China launched its second aircraft carrier-and the first one entirely home-built-taking another stride in its quest for a world-class navy that can protect Chinese economic and security interests far from its shores.

MASSIVE BACKLOG STYMIES BRAZIL'S ONLY COURT FOR TRYING TOP POLITICIANS

Though Brazil's Supreme Court gave its approval to prosecutors to investigate scores of senior political figures, the court will have to deal with a backlog to bring them to trial. The court just ruled on a dispute over a 1987 soccer championship.

POPE FRANCIS TO VISIT EGYPT IN WAKE OF ATTACKS

Pope Francis will pursue efforts to reach out to Muslims during a visit to Egypt this week that comes as rampant Islamist terrorism is posing the greatest test to dialogue between the faiths since the Vatican made it a priority half a century ago.

