Utilities Lower as Defensive Areas Remain Out of Favor -- Utilities Roundup

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Shares of power-plant operators declined as traders rotated into economically sensitive areas.

Bankrupt U.S. solar panel maker Suniva asked the Trump administration Wednesday to impose trade tariffs on all foreign-made solar cells. Suniva filed a petition Wednesday morning with the U.S. International Trade Commission that seeks a four-year tariff on all solar cells made outside the U.S., The Wall Street Journal reported.

Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 26, 2017 17:56 ET (21:56 GMT)