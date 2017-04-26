Utilities Lower as Defensive Areas Remain Out of Favor -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power-plant operators declined as traders rotated into economically sensitive areas.
Bankrupt U.S. solar panel maker Suniva asked the Trump administration Wednesday to impose trade tariffs on all foreign-made solar cells. Suniva filed a petition Wednesday morning with the U.S. International Trade Commission that seeks a four-year tariff on all solar cells made outside the U.S., The Wall Street Journal reported.
April 26, 2017 17:56 ET (21:56 GMT)