Tech Lower on Mixed Earnings -- Tech Roundup

Shares of tech companies ticked down amid mixed earnings.

Continue Reading Below

Twitter said softening advertising demand caused its first quarterly revenue decline in its time as a public company, though shares rose as its efforts to sell video advertising showed promise.

Expectations are high for tech earnings and a strong run in the sector this year could continue.

"Technology continues to be the big winner," said Ryan Detrick, senior investment strategist with brokerage LPL Financial. "The good news is first-quarter earnings should justify the gains since the U.S. election for tech stocks -- with estimates for earnings in technology up 16% year-over-year."

Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

April 26, 2017 17:30 ET (21:30 GMT)