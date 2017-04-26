Sweden to Auction SEK2.5 Billion 2023, 2028 Bonds on May 3

The Swedish National Debt Office will offer 2.5 billion Swedish kronor ($283 million) in bonds at an auction on May 3, it said Wednesday.

Below are details of the auction:

Date of auction May 3, 2017

Issue 1.50% Nov. 13, 2023

Amount on offer SEK1 bln

Settlement date May 5, 2017

Issue 0.75% May 12, 2028

Amount on offer SEK1 bln

Settlement date May 5, 2017

April 26, 2017 10:58 ET (14:58 GMT)