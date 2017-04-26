On Our Radar

Norway Raises NOK3 Billion in February 2027 Bond Auction

By Emese Bartha Features Dow Jones Newswires

The Norwegian debt management office sold 3 billion Norwegian krone ($351 million) in its 2027-dated government bond at an auction Wednesday.

The following are results of the auction, with amounts in NOK. Figures in brackets are data from the previous auction held on March 29.

Issue 1.75% Feb. 17, 2027

Amount on offer 3 bln

Bids received 6.663 bln

Bids accepted 3 bln

Bid-to-cover ratio 2.22 (2.30)

Yield 1.65% (1.70%)

Allotment price 100.93 (100.43)

Settlement date April 28, 2017

April 26, 2017 05:28 ET (09:28 GMT)