Norway Raises NOK3 Billion in February 2027 Bond Auction

The Norwegian debt management office sold 3 billion Norwegian krone ($351 million) in its 2027-dated government bond at an auction Wednesday.
Continue Reading Below
The following are results of the auction, with amounts in NOK. Figures in brackets are data from the previous auction held on March 29.
Issue 1.75% Feb. 17, 2027
Amount on offer 3 bln
Bids received 6.663 bln
Bids accepted 3 bln
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
Bid-to-cover ratio 2.22 (2.30)
Yield 1.65% (1.70%)
Allotment price 100.93 (100.43)
Settlement date April 28, 2017
-Write to Emese Bartha at emese.bartha@wsj.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
April 26, 2017 05:28 ET (09:28 GMT)