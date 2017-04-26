South Korea's Economy Grows 0.9% in First Quarter

Continue Reading Below

South Korea's economy accelerated at a faster pace than expected in the first three months of this year, powered by a sharp recovery in exports and construction.

Trump Tax Plan Likely to Help Real Estate Sector

Commercial real estate businesses like those controlled by the Trump Organization stand to benefit greatly from the tax overhaul proposed by the Trump administration Wednesday, according to tax experts.

IEA Says Oil Discoveries at Record Low in 2016

Global oil discoveries fell to a record low in 2016, the International Energy Agency says, raising fresh concerns about the potential for a petroleum-supply shortage.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

White House Considers Formal Threat to Withdraw From Nafta

The Trump administration is debating whether to issue a formal threat to withdraw from the North American Free Trade Agreement, as part of its strategy to renegotiate the 23-year-old pact with Mexico and Canada, according to White House officials.

New Fed Paper Measures What Fed Got for Its Bond Buying

New Federal Reserve research is helping quantify what the central bank achieved when it purchased trillions in bonds to help spur growth when short-term interest rates could be cut no further.

Trump Administration to Launch Probe of Aluminum Imports

The Trump administration is set to launch a wide-ranging probe of aluminum imports that could end in broad tariffs or other trade restrictions on the metal, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Lawmakers Spar Over GOP's Attempt to Roll Back Dodd-Frank

House lawmakers on Wednesday traded jabs over proposed legislation to ease banking rules and restrain federal regulators, underscoring a rough road ahead for Congress to play its part in rolling back postcrisis financial regulations.

Federal Reserve Restructuring Part of Large Bank Supervision Program

The Federal Reserve is restructuring a panel it set up in 2010 to improve its supervision of the largest and most complex banks, according to people familiar with the initiative, in its latest effort to implement lessons learned from the financial crisis.

Report Warns of 'Problematic Conditions' in Canada's Property Market

Evidence continues to point to "problematic conditions" in Canada's real-estate market, with house-price gains in Toronto and the surrounding regions rising at a pace that can't be justified by economic fundamentals, the country's housing agency said Wednesday.

Stocks Edge Lower on U.S. Tax Plan

U.S. stocks gave up gains late in Wednesday's session, closing slightly lower after the Trump administration outlined its tax plan.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 26, 2017 21:15 ET (01:15 GMT)