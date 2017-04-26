Global Stocks Steady Ahead of U.S. Tax Plan

Stocks steadied Wednesday as investors digested a mixed round of earnings reports and anticipated an announcement on U.S. tax policy.

Trump Administration Mulls More Trade Actions

The Trump administration is considering launching trade actions to protect certain U.S. industries, while at the same time ramping up free-trade talks with the EU, Japan and the U.K., Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in an interview.

WSJ's Daily Shot: Of Timber, Trade, and Tariffs

Oil Prices Fall on U.S. Stockpiles Data

Oil futures came under pressure on fears that rising U.S. oil stocks and shale output are undercutting efforts by major producers to rein in global supply.

The Stock That's as Safe as Switzerland

Want a really, really safe asset? How about a slice of the Swiss central bank? Shares in one of the world's few publicly traded central banks are up more than 50% in the last year.

Turkey Central Bank Raises Late-Liquidity-Window Rate

Turkey's central bank raised one of its lending rates, but otherwise kept its main rates unchanged in its effort to tame the country's double-digit inflation.

India's Benchmark Stock Index Sets a New Intraday High

After breaking through an intraday high that had stood since 2015, India's S&P BSE Sensex lost some ground but still finished at a new closing high, one of a succession this month.

Trading in Bonds, Commodities Highlights Skepticism

U.S. stocks are roaring again, with the Nasdaq Composite Index reaching 6000 for first time on Tuesday. But many analysts warn that bond and commodities markets are sending less-upbeat signals.

Are Traders Getting an Early Glimpse at U.K. Government Data?

A comparison of trading data for the Swedish krona and British pound may provide further evidence that some investors could be trading with knowledge of U.K. official statistics before they are published.

Risk-Wary Banks Chill Bitcoin Market

At least three bitcoin exchanges have said in recent weeks that they can't process transactions in dollars, as global banks pull back from sectors they deem too risky.

