Trump Administration Mulls More Trade Actions

The Trump administration is considering launching trade actions to protect certain U.S. industries, while at the same time ramping up free-trade talks with the EU, Japan and the U.K., Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in an interview.

European Steady, Remain Close to Highs

European stock gains and U.S. futures stalled ahead of an anticipated announcement on U.S. tax policy.

India's Benchmark Stock Index Sets a New Intraday High

India's S&P BSE Sensex hit a record intraday high on Wednesday, as strong domestic economic growth boosted corporate earnings across all sectors.

Trading in Bonds, Commodities Highlights Skepticism

U.S. stocks are roaring again, with the Nasdaq Composite Index reaching 6000 for first time on Tuesday. But many analysts warn that bond and commodities markets are sending less-upbeat signals.

Are Traders Getting an Early Glimpse at U.K. Government Data?

A comparison of trading data for the Swedish krona and British pound may provide further evidence that some investors could be trading with knowledge of U.K. official statistics before they are published.

Australia Inflation Returns to Central Bank's Target

Inflation in Australia returned to the central bank's 2%-3% target in the first quarter, but higher interest rates remain a distant reality.

A Wary Tech Sector Is Booming in the Land of Trump

The president's rhetoric has been much less negative for the industry than what Silicon Valley had envisioned.

Beware Target-Date Funds' Bondholdings

Some target-date funds aimed at those currently near retirement age face bumps as rising interest rates weigh on the prices of large chunks of rate-sensitive bondholdings.

Trump Plans to Seek Tax Rate of 15% on Owner-Operated Firms

President Donald Trump is planning to unveil a proposal to cut corporate taxes on U.S. companies' foreign profits and to slash the top tax rate on so-called pass-through businesses, including many owner-operated companies, to 15% from 39.6%, said White House officials.

EU Bank Executives Push Back at Regulators

European bank executives told regulators they were taking too long to complete the postcrisis financial rule book in a shifting political environment, leaving lenders at competitive disadvantage and putting the bloc's economic recovery at risk.

April 26, 2017 05:15 ET (09:15 GMT)