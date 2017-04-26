Asia Stocks Push Higher

Equities in Asia extended gains for a third session early Wednesday as sustained political optimism, currency tailwinds and the growing prospect of a U.S. tax overhaul whetted appetite for risk.

Trump Administration Mulls More Trade Actions

The Trump administration is considering launching trade actions to protect certain U.S. industries, while at the same time ramping up free-trade talks with the EU, Japan and the U.K., Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in an interview.

Australian Inflation Slower Than Expected in 1Q

Australian consumer prices rose 0.5% in the first quarter from the fourth quarter of 2016 and were up 2.1% from a year earlier, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said Wednesday.

A Wary Tech Sector Is Booming in the Land of Trump

The president's rhetoric has been much less negative for the industry than what Silicon Valley had envisioned.

Trading in Bonds, Commodities Highlights Skepticism

U.S. stocks are roaring again, with the Nasdaq Composite Index reaching 6000 for first time on Tuesday. But many analysts warn that bond and commodities markets are sending less-upbeat signals.

Beware Target-Date Funds' Bondholdings

Some target-date funds aimed at those currently near retirement age face bumps as rising interest rates weigh on the prices of large chunks of rate-sensitive bondholdings.

Trump Plans to Seek Tax Rate of 15% on Owner-Operated Firms

President Donald Trump is planning to unveil a proposal to cut corporate taxes on U.S. companies' foreign profits and to slash the top tax rate on so-called pass-through businesses, including many owner-operated companies, to 15% from 39.6%, said White House officials.

EU Bank Executives Push Back at Regulators

European bank executives told regulators they were taking too long to complete the postcrisis financial rule book in a shifting political environment, leaving lenders at competitive disadvantage and putting the bloc's economic recovery at risk.

FCC to Launch Review of Media Regulations

The Federal Communications Commission will begin a comprehensive review of its media regulations, starting at its May 18 meeting, Chairman Ajit Pai said Tuesday.

Nasdaq 6000: Betting on Big Tech Getting Bigger

Nasdaq's record run doesn't feed the appetite for richly valued tech startups.

