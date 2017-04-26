Banco Santander 1Q Net Profit Up 14.3%

Banco Santander's net profit rose 14.3% in the first quarter from a year earlier, as the bank made progress boosting its capital ratio.

Risk-Wary Banks Chill Bitcoin Market

At least three bitcoin exchanges have said in recent weeks that they can't process transactions in dollars, as global banks pull back from sectors they deem too risky.

Credit Suisse to Raise Capital, Ditch Sale of Swiss Unit

Credit Suisse said it planned to raise about $4 billion of fresh capital and abandon plans for a partial sale of its Swiss unit as the banking giant reported a first-quarter profit that topped analysts' expectations.

Standard Chartered Earnings Jump as Bad Loans Decline

Standard Chartered said its restructuring strategy is paying off after pretax profit jumps and bad loans decline, raising expectations the bank will start paying dividends again soon.

Are Traders Getting an Early Glimpse at U.K. Government Data?

A comparison of trading data for the Swedish krona and British pound may provide further evidence that some investors could be trading with knowledge of U.K. official statistics before they are published.

From Buffett to Small-Cap Stocks, the Impact of Trump's Tax Plan

President Donald Trump is planning to unveil a proposal to cut corporate taxes and reduce the top tax rate on so-called pass-through businesses, including many owner-operated companies, to 15% from 39.6%.

Citigroup Holders Back Executive Pay Plan

Citigroup shareholders cast 95% of their votes at the bank's annual meeting in support of its compensation plan for top executives, following a jump in the stock price and a pay cut for Chief Executive Michael Corbat.

New York Court Dismisses Libel Suit by Highland Capital

A state supreme court judge found comments by one of the asset-management firm's investors to be accurate depictions of a separate lawsuit against Highland.

EU Bank Executives Push Back at Regulators

European bank executives told regulators they were taking too long to complete the postcrisis financial rule book in a shifting political environment, leaving lenders at competitive disadvantage and putting the bloc's economic recovery at risk.

Trump Pick for SEC Chairman Assembling Top Agency Staff

President Donald Trump's choice to run the Securities and Exchange Commission is quietly assembling a cabinet of top staff members who spent their careers on Wall Street or advised companies on big deals, foreshadowing the commission's quick pivot toward a deregulatory agenda.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 26, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)