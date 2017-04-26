Latest on Oil

Oil futures were under pressure in Asia Wednesday after an industry group said U.S. oil and gasoline inventories rose last week, exacerbating fears that shale output is undercutting a multiproducer effort to drain oversupply.

SunEdison Wins Court Approval for $640 Million in New Financing

A bankruptcy judge on Tuesday helped keep SunEdison's chapter 11 case on track by approving a $640 million financing package the company says it must have to continue operating.

BHP Billiton Cuts Annual Coking Coal, Copper Guidance

A lengthy strike at a mine in Chile and cyclone damage to rail lines in eastern Australia dented BHP Billiton's output in the last quarter, prompting it to scale back annual targets for coking coal and copper.

White House Intervened to Toughen Letter on Iran Nuclear Deal

The White House last week rejected a State Department letter that declared Iran in compliance with a landmark nuclear deal, insisting on far tougher wording, according to senior U.S. officials.

Mexico's Pemex Takes Out Its Own Oil Hedges

Mexican state oil company Petróleos Mexicanos said Tuesday it has taken out oil price hedges to protect its income this year from a possible decline in prices, tapping derivatives markets for the first time in more than a decade.

U.S. Crude-Oil Stocks Seen Decreasing in DOE Data

U.S. crude-oil stocks are expected to show a 600,000 barrel decline and gasoline stockpiles are expected to show a decrease of 900,000 barrels in data due Wednesday.

Oil-Gas Lobby Opposes State Subsidies for Nuclear Power Producers

Nuclear power plant operators that say they need state subsidies to keep generating electricity have a new foe: oil and gas companies.

The U.S. Economy's Full-Tank Conundrum

As in other areas of the U.S. economy, hard energy data is lagging behind buoyant consumer confidence.

Tom Clarke Steps Up to Buy Mountain Pass Rare Earths Mine

A coal-mining and nursing home magnate is readying a bid for the purchase of the Mountain Pass mine in California, and has plans work with a Russian-born billionaire's firm to restart operations at the rare earths mining operation.

Trump's North Korea Obstacle: Sanctions Are Unevenly Enforced

Multiple countries aren't fully enforcing United Nations sanctions on North Korea, highlighting a difficulty in orchestrating international pressure on Pyongyang after President Donald Trump called for North Korea to face tougher U.N. penalties.

For Aramco Insiders, Prince's $2 Trillion IPO Valuation Doesn't Add Up

Officials working on taking the state-owned oil company public have struggled to come up with a scenario under which Saudi Aramco is worth more than $1.5 trillion, according to people familiar with the matter.

April 26, 2017 04:15 ET (08:15 GMT)