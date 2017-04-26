Samsung Says It Won't Become a Holding Company

Samsung said it won't adopt a holding-company structure, putting an end to a monthslong corporate-governance review.

Samsung Notches Highest Quarterly Profit in Three Years

Samsung's flourishing components business helped the South Korean tech giant notch up its highest quarterly profit in more than three years.

PayPal Posts Increased Profit, Revenue

PayPal Holdings Inc. reported strong first-quarter revenue and usage growth on Wednesday along with plans to buy back as much as $5 billion worth of its own stock.

Procter & Gamble's Claim of 'Irresistible Superiority' Baffles Analysts

Under pressure to increase its profits, the maker of laundry detergent and grooming products used the term to describe its strategy.

American Airlines to Raise Pay for Pilots, Flight Attendants

American Airlines Group Inc. wants to raise pay for its pilots and flight attendants to keep up with its rivals.

HSN CEO to Take Reins at Weight Watchers

Weight Watchers International said it has hired HSN Chief Executive Mindy Grossman, in hopes the apparel-industry veteran can help to revive the well-known dieting business.

Raymond James Profit Falls 10% as Legal Settlement Weighs

Raymond James Financial Inc.'s profit fell 10%, missing expectations as charges stemming from a lawsuit involving a failed ski resort weighed on the brokerage's earnings.

Deutsche Boerse Reports Higher 1Q Profit, Announces Share Buyback

Deutsche Boerse reported a 41% rise in net profit for the first quarter, helped by a one-time gain from a stake sale, and announced plans to buy back shares.

Former Fox TV Chief Leads Race to Run Sony Film, TV Unit

Sony is narrowing its focus on former Fox television chief Tony Vinciquerra as the next head of its film and television studio, people with knowledge of the talks said.

U.S. Steel Posts Surprise Loss, Plans Mill Upgrades

United States Steel Corp. shares plunged Wednesday on a surprise quarterly loss and plans to overhaul mills at the expense of profit this year.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 26, 2017 23:15 ET (03:15 GMT)