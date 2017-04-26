Twitter Revenue Slides for First Time Ever

Continue Reading Below

Twitter reported its first quarterly decline in revenue since going public, highlighting the stagnation the social-media company is battling. Still, results weren't as bad as the market had expected, vaulting shares 11%.

Boeing Shaking Up Supply Chain

Boeing could bring more work in-house as part of an effort to reduce the cost of building jetliners that also includes introducing more automation and job cuts.

Pepsi Says Pricing Lifts Results

PepsiCo Inc. said higher pricing helped boost results in the latest quarter as volumes of its snacks and beverages in North America were pressured amid shifting consumer tastes.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Credit Suisse to Raise Capital, Ditch Sale of Swiss Unit

Credit Suisse said it planned to raise about $4 billion of fresh capital and abandon plans for a partial sale of its Swiss unit as the banking giant reported a first-quarter profit that topped analysts' expectations.

Airbus CEO Investigated in Eurofighter Corruption Probe

Airbus SE Chief Executive Tom Enders is under investigation over alleged corruption in the sale of Eurofighter Typhoon combat jets.

Europe's Car Makers See Light at the End of the Tunnel

The European car industry received a confidence boost Wednesday as the Continent's manufacturers continued to post a raft of positive first-quarter results, raising expectations that the region will soon join the U.S. in returning to its precrisis record for new vehicle sales.

ESPN to Lay Off 100 Employees

Walt Disney's ESPN is laying off about 100 employees, including on-air talent, as it further looks to cut costs amid challenging times in the pay-TV business.

From Diaper to Soda Makers, Big Brands Feel Pinch of Consumer Pullback

Slowed spending cut into results for Procter & Gamble, PepsiCo and Nestlé, and executives blame a range of factors including higher gas prices, bad weather and a growing affinity for beards.

Procter & Gamble Warns Sales Could Decline

Procter & Gamble struggled to gain sales traction in the latest period and the top line slipped below estimates in the company's second full quarter since shedding the bulk of its beauty business.

State Street Hurt by Hedge-Fund Outflows

State Street Corp. posted increases in assets under custody and administration, as market appreciation and growth in U.S. asset managers and electronically traded fund flows were partially offset by continued outflows from hedge funds.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 26, 2017 13:15 ET (17:15 GMT)