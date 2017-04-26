Twitter Revenue Slides for First Time Ever

Continue Reading Below

Twitter reported its first quarterly decline in revenue since going public, highlighting the stagnation the social-media company is battling. Still, results weren't as bad as the market had expected, vaulting shares 11%.

Procter & Gamble Warns Sales Could Decline

Procter & Gamble struggled to gain sales traction in the latest period and the top line slipped below estimates in the company's second full quarter since shedding the bulk of its beauty business.

Boeing Raises Guidance, Though Sales Flag

Boeing Co. posted earnings well above expectations in the first quarter and lifted its guidance for the year because of a tax benefit, though sales flagged worse than analysts anticipated.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Pepsi Says Pricing Lifts Results

PepsiCo Inc. said higher pricing helped boost results in the latest quarter as volumes of its snacks and beverages in North America were pressured amid shifting consumer tastes.

Anthem Membership, Operating Revenue Beat Expectations

Anthem posted first-quarter revenue and profit increases as the insurer said membership and operating revenue came in above its own expectations

Credit Suisse to Raise Capital, Ditch Sale of Swiss Unit

Credit Suisse said it planned to raise about $4 billion of fresh capital and abandon plans for a partial sale of its Swiss unit as the banking giant reported a first-quarter profit that topped analysts' expectations.

Standard Chartered Earnings Jump as Bad Loans Decline

Standard Chartered said its restructuring strategy is paying off after pretax profit jumps and bad loans decline, raising expectations the bank will start paying dividends again soon.

State Street Hurt by Hedge-Fund Outflows

State Street Corp. posted increases in assets under custody and administration, as market appreciation and growth in U.S. asset managers and electronically traded fund flows were partially offset by continued outflows from hedge funds.

New Glaxo Boss Emma Walmsley Seeks Sharper R&D Edge

GlaxoSmithKline's new boss Emma Walmsley plans to narrow the company's drug research to focus only on the biggest opportunities.

U.S. Solar-Panel Maker Seeks Trade Tariffs on Foreign Rivals

In a last-ditch effort to survive, bankrupt U.S. solar panel maker Suniva asked the Trump administration to impose trade tariffs on all foreign-made solar cells.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 26, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)