Credit Suisse to Raise Capital, Ditch Sale of Swiss Unit

Continue Reading Below

Credit Suisse said it planned to raise about $4 billion of fresh capital and abandon plans for a partial sale of its Swiss unit as the banking giant reported a first-quarter profit that topped analysts' expectations.

SunEdison Wins Court Approval for $640 Million in New Financing

A bankruptcy judge on Tuesday helped keep SunEdison's chapter 11 case on track by approving a $640 million financing package the company says it must have to continue operating.

Palantir Pays $1.7 Million to Settle Discrimination Suit

Palantir Technologies has agreed to pay $1.7 million to settle a Labor Department lawsuit alleging that the data-mining firm discriminated against Asians in hiring.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Fox News Host Joins Racial-Bias Suit

An African-American on-air host for Fox News, Kelly Wright, has joined a group of current and former employees suing the cable channel and some of its senior executives for alleged racial discrimination.

Netflix's China Deal May Prove a House of Cards

Netflix has gained an entry into China, but its gains may be diluted since it had to partner with a local player for access to the vast market.

BHP Billiton Cuts Annual Coking Coal, Copper Guidance

A lengthy strike at a mine in Chile and cyclone damage to rail lines in eastern Australia dented BHP Billiton's output in the last quarter, prompting it to scale back annual targets for coking coal and copper.

Perrigo Reaches Agreement With Auditor Over Royalty Accounting

Ernst & Young demanded the Dublin drugmaker adjust its accounting for the multiple sclerosis drug Tysabri after Perrigo sold the royalty rights in a deal worth as much as $2.85 billion.

Capital One Earnings Fall as Charge-Offs Increase

Capital One Financial Corp. reported a 20% drop in first-quarter net income from a year earlier as losses jumped for U.S. credit cards and the bank took a bigger provision charge for credit losses.

An Excess of Faith at Indian Banks

Indian banks have high valuations, but their outlook is getting cloudier.

América Móvil's Profit Jumps on Exchange Gains

Telecommunications company América Móvil SAB increased its net profit nearly eightfold in the first quarter on solid revenue growth and a rebound in the Mexican peso against the U.S. dollar that led to hefty foreign exchange gains.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 26, 2017 05:15 ET (09:15 GMT)