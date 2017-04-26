Materials Flat Amid Mixed Earnings -- Materials Roundup

Shares of mining companies and other commodities processors were flat amid mixed earnings.

Shares of U.S. Steel plunged after the steel maker posted a loss, confounding analysts expectations for a profit.

Steel makers have struggled to pass on price increases to customers despite receiving protection from international competition in domestic markets, The Wall Street Journal reported.

"We remain concerned that the company's high fixed costs, amplified by weak volumes and pricing, will continue to keep earnings under pressure in the red," said analysts at brokerage Macquarie.

