Indonesia Gets $7.3 Billion in Foreign Direct Investments in 1Q

Indonesia received $7.3 billion in foreign direct investment in the first quarter, up from $6.9 billion a year earlier, government data showed Wednesday.

The amount, which was the actual investment by foreign investors in the country, slipped from $7.5 billion in the fourth quarter.

The largest contribution to FDI came from Singapore-based investors who put in $2.1 billion during the first quarter, followed by Japan with $1.4 billion and China with $600 million, the official Investment Coordination Board, said.

April 26, 2017 00:52 ET (04:52 GMT)