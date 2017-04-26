Health Care Up as Earnings, Risk Appetite Help Biotech -- Health Care Roundup

Shares of health-care companies rose as strong earnings and an increased risk appetite drew investors back to biotech stocks.
Health insurer Anthem said the loss of key federal payments that support Affordable Care Act plans could push premiums up 20% or more and lead it to pull back from the business, in an apparent response to House Speaker Paul Ryan's statement that the funding wasn't going to be included in an April spending bill. Republicans have long maintained that a priority in their health-care plans is insurance affordability.
April 26, 2017 17:25 ET (21:25 GMT)