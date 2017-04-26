Watch Live: President Trump Delivers Remarks and Signs Antiquities Act Executive Order

GDP Growth Expected to Slow -- Data Week Ahead

Features Dow Jones Newswires

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS

(ET)

Friday 0830 Real GDP (1st Reading) 1Q +1.0% (24) +2.1%*

0830 GDP Prices (1st Reading) 1Q +2.1% (10) +2.1%*

0830 Employment Cost Index 1Q +0.6% (18) +0.5%

0945 Chicago PMI Apr 56.4 (12) 57.7

1000 Consumer Sentiment Apr 97.9 (18) 98.0**

(Final)

*4Q 3rd Reading

**March Prelminary Reading

(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

