GDP Growth Expected to Slow -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Friday 0830 Real GDP (1st Reading) 1Q +1.0% (24) +2.1%*
0830 GDP Prices (1st Reading) 1Q +2.1% (10) +2.1%*
0830 Employment Cost Index 1Q +0.6% (18) +0.5%
0945 Chicago PMI Apr 56.4 (12) 57.7
1000 Consumer Sentiment Apr 97.9 (18) 98.0**
(Final)
*4Q 3rd Reading
**March Prelminary Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
April 26, 2017 10:14 ET (14:14 GMT)