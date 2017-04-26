CRH Notches Up 4% Increase in Interim Sales, Sees Rise in Earnings

Building materials company CRH PLC (CRG.DB) said Wednesday it expects higher first-half earnings after it recorded a 4% rise in interim sales in the six months to March 31.

Continue Reading Below

Like-for-like group sales for the first quarter increased by 3% compared with the same period last year, it said.

The company said earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization should be ahead of last year's 1.12 billion euros ($1.20 billion).

-Write to Razak Musah Baba at razak.baba@wsj.com; Twitter: @Raztweet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 26, 2017 02:42 ET (06:42 GMT)