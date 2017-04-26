On Our Radar

China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Wednesday, April 26 2017

Natural Rubber

Turnover: 862,268 lots

Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open

Settle Interest

May-17 14,105 14,400 13,960 14,190 14,290 -100 10,534 28,582

Jun-17 14,350 14,350 14,350 14,350 14,465 -115 2 244

Jul-17 14,240 14,550 14,240 14,355 14,515 -160 16 98

Aug-17 14,810 14,810 14,715 14,760 14,640 120 4 62

Sep-17 14,610 14,935 14,465 14,695 14,795 -100 823,822 315,106

Oct-17 14,730 15,005 14,645 14,720 14,925 -205 992 1,086

Nov-17 14,760 15,075 14,655 14,920 15,030 -110 468 1,708

Jan-18 16,610 16,965 16,460 16,730 16,725 5 26,386 33,672

Mar-18 16,665 17,000 16,665 16,835 16,900 -65 32 70

Apr-18 16,810 17,100 16,810 16,965 16,800 165 12 6

Notes:

1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;

2) Volume and open interest are in lots;

3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

