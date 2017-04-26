China Minsheng Banking: 1Q Net Profit CNY14.20 Billion; Up 3.6% on Year

China Minsheng Banking Corp. (1988.HK) said late Wednesday its first-quarter net profit rose 3.6% from a year earlier, partly thanks to lower operating expenses.

The Chinese bank said its net profit for the three months ended March 31 rose to 14.20 billion yuan ($2.06 billion) from CNY13.71 billion a year earlier, while its first-quarter total operating income fell 9.7% on year to CNY36.23 billion.

As at the end of March, the bank's non-performing loan ratio was 1.68%, same as the previous year, it said.

