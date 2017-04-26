Canada Retail Sales Decline 0.6% in February

Canadian retail sales fell sharply in February on lower auto sales.

The value of retail sales declined 0.6% in February to a seasonally adjusted 47.76 billion Canadian dollars ($35.12 billion), Statistics Canada said Wednesday. Market expectations were for retail sales to remain unchanged from the previous month, according to economists at Royal Bank of Canada.

In volume terms -- or when the effects of price changes are removed -- retail sales decreased 0.1% in February. Analysts look at volumes to get a more accurate reading on economic activity.

On a 12-month basis, nominal retail sales rose 4.7%.

