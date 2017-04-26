Watch Live: Speaker Ryan, House GOP Leadership Hold Press Conference

Boeing Raises Guidance, Though Sales Flag

By Anne Steele Features Dow Jones Newswires

Boeing Co. posted earnings well above expectations in the first quarter and lifted its guidance for the year because of a tax benefit, though sales flagged worse than analysts anticipated.

Shares slipped 1.1% premarket to $181.55.

The world's largest aerospace company lifted both ends of its earnings guidance by a dime on the tax benefit. Boeing now expects adjusted earnings of $9.20 to $9.40 a share compared with previous guidance for $9.10 to $9.30 a share. Revenue is still expected between $90.5 billion and $92.5 billion, including between 760 and 765 commercial deliveries.

In all for the first quarter, Boeing earned $1.45 billion, or $2.34 a share, up from last year's $1.22 billion, or $1.83 a share.

Excluding items, the company earned an adjusted profit of $2.01 a share, topping the average analyst estimate for $1.94 a share, according to Thomson Reuters. Revenue fell 7.3% to $20.98 billion, on lower 737 and military aircraft deliveries. Analysts were looking for $21.3 billion in sales.

Boeing's backlog grew to $480 billion, including $27 billion of net orders during the most recent period.

April 26, 2017 08:35 ET (12:35 GMT)