Anthem Membership, Operating Revenue Beat Expectations

Anthem Inc. posted revenue and profit increases as the insurer said membership and operating revenue came in above its expectations.

The report comes amid continued uncertainty about the future of Republican efforts to overhaul the Affordable Care Act. The current ACA health-insurer tax has been suspended for 2017.

Anthem said the suspended tax contributed to its rising medical loss ratio, which reflects the amount of premiums used to pay patient medical costs. The ratio rose to 83.7% in the first quarter from 81.8% a year earlier. The climb also was driven by higher Medicaid costs, notably in Iowa, which exceeded the impact of premium adjustments.

Revenue growth was led by premium increases and by rising enrollment in Medicaid, Medicare and local group units and by self-funded businesses. Again, this was partially offset by the impact of the one-year health insurance tax waiver.

Medicaid membership rose 8.4% from the prior-year period to 6.6 million in the quarter, while total national accounts fell 0.1% to 13.4 million.

Last month, Anthem lawyers spoke before a federal appeals court panel to attempt to salvage the company's proposed $48 billion acquisition of Cigna Corp. which was blocked when a trial judge ruled the combination anticompetitive.

The company repurchased $51 million of its shares during the quarter, in a return to its buyback program, which had been on hold after the deal with Cigna was announced.

For the first quarter, Anthem reported a profit of $1.01 billion, or $3.73 a share, up from $703 million, or $2.63 a share, a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $4.68.

Revenue climbed 11% to $22.53 billion, and operating revenue rose 9.9% to $22.32 billion.

Analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters forecast per-share earnings of $3.86 on operating revenue of $21.27 billion.

