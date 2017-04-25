What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

The Trump administration is moving to impose a 20% tariff on softwood lumber from Canada, an action resulting from a decades-old trade dispute.

Trump has ordered aides to draft a tax plan that slashes the corporate tax rate to 15%, even if that means a loss of revenue.

Aramco officials working on an IPO say the state-owned oil firm is likely worth at least $500 billion less than the Saudi government previously suggested.

Stocks and the euro rallied on Macron's victory in the first round of France's presidential vote. The Dow rose 216.13 points to end at 20763.89.

ECB policy makers could scale back their stimulus program if Macron is elected.

Apple plans to use senior engineers in road tests for its self-driving cars, suggesting the firm is still in the early phase of testing.

Amazon has created a team focused on driverless-vehicle technology to help the firm navigate the shake-up in transportation.

The Supreme Court rejected GM's request to limit the fallout from its ignition-switch defect.

PPG raised its offer for Akzo to $26.4 billion, the U.S. firm's third takeover bid for the Dutch paint rival.

Samsung said it would roll out two fixes for its Galaxy S8 smartphone this week.

JAB Holding plans to put shoemakers Jimmy Choo and Bally up for sale.

