The U.K.'s Debt Management Office will tap a 1.75% 2057-dated gilt in early- to mid-May, in the first syndication of its 2017-2018 program.

The timing of the transaction and the composition of the syndicate will be announced in due course, it said Tuesday.

April 25, 2017 11:04 ET (15:04 GMT)