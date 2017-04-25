Telecoms Up Amid Deal Activity -- Telecoms Roundup

Shares of telecommunications companies rose amid deal activity. After the bell, AT&T reported first-quarter revenue fell to $39.4 billion from $40.5 billion a year earlier. Verizon Communications topped AT&T's $1.6 billion offer for Straight Path Communications, a sign that the wireless airwaves controlled by the tiny company have become an increasingly prized commodity ahead of the "next generation" 5G data network. T-Mobile US shares rose despite a decrease in the rate of its subscriber growth in its latest quarter. Chief Executive John Legere noted that T-Mobile's addition of 798,000 postpaid subscriber compared well to Verizon's reported decline in subscribers.
April 25, 2017 16:48 ET (20:48 GMT)