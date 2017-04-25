Standard Bank 1Q Net Profit +16%; CET1 Ratio Ahead of Target

Standard Bank Group Ltd. (SBK.JO) said Tuesday net profit for the first quarter of 2017 grew 16%, although this was impacted by the strength of the South African rand against the dollar, pound and key African currencies.

The Pan-African banking group added that the group's common equity tier 1 capital ratio, a measure of financial strength, exceeded the board's internal target range of 11% to 12.5%. It didn't say exactly what the figure was.

Standard bank also said the group remains very liquid, appropriately funded and well capitalized.

April 25, 2017