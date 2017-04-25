U.S. Stocks Rise, Driven by Earnings

U.S. stocks climbed, lifted by a series of upbeat earnings reports. Major stock indexes have rebounded in recent sessions as corporate earnings have showed sustained strength among U.S. companies.

Trump Plans to Seek Tax Rate of 15% on Owner-Operated Firms

President Donald Trump is planning to unveil a proposal to cut corporate taxes on U.S. companies' foreign profits and to slash the top tax rate on so-called pass-through businesses, including many owner-operated companies, to 15% from 39.6%, said White House officials.

Trump Pick for SEC Chairman Assembling Top Agency Staff

President Donald Trump's choice to run the Securities and Exchange Commission is quietly assembling a cabinet of top staff members who spent their careers on Wall Street or advised companies on big deals, foreshadowing the commission's quick pivot toward a deregulatory agenda.

Oil Prices Halt Downward Slide But Remain Below $50

Oil prices halted their downward slide Tuesday but remained below the $50 mark amid doubts that the global crude glut is being drained.

Rising Home Prices Raise Concerns of Overheating

The U.S. housing market's red-hot recovery from the depths of the crash five years ago is fueling concerns among economists and real-estate brokers that home prices are overheating.

Rising Rates Pose a Risk for Students Looking to Refinance Debt

Mortgage refinancing isn't the only lending business that could face pressure from rising short-term rates.

China Markets Stress Reaches Bonds

China's government-bond yields hit their highest levels in 20 months, the latest sign of stress in the country's markets as officials crank up their rhetoric about containing credit growth and financial risks.

Nasdaq 6000: Betting on Big Tech Getting Bigger

Nasdaq's record run doesn't feed the appetite for richly valued tech startups.

FCC to Launch Review of Media Regulations

The Federal Communications Commission will begin a comprehensive review of its media regulations, starting at its May 18 meeting, Chairman Ajit Pai said Tuesday.

EU Bank Executives Push Back at Regulators

European bank executives told regulators they were taking too long to complete the postcrisis financial rule book in a shifting political environment, leaving lenders at competitive disadvantage and putting the bloc's economic recovery at risk.

April 25, 2017 17:15 ET (21:15 GMT)