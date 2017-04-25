Nasdaq Composite Crosses 6000 for First Time

The Nasdaq Composite jumped past 6000 for the first time as a series of upbeat earnings reports lifted stocks. The tech-heavy index added 0.6% shortly after the opening bell.

U.S. Consumer Confidence Falls - Conference Board

Americans grew less optimistic about the economy in April, but confidence remained high, according to the Conference Board.

Rising Home Prices Raise Concerns of Overheating

The U.S. housing market's red-hot recovery from the depths of the crash five years ago is fueling concerns among economists and real-estate brokers that home prices are overheating.

U.S. Home-Price Growth Continued Accelerating in February

Home-price growth continued accelerating in February, a sign that the market is still heating up five years after it hit bottom in the same month in 2012.

Hefty Crude Stocks Keep Oil Price Near April Low

Oil prices were down slightly on Tuesday, but hovered just above their lowest level this month amid continued doubts that the global crude glut is being drained.

Brazil Records Current-Account Surplus in March

Brazil recorded a stronger than usual current-account result in March, with a surplus of $1.4 billion, the central bank said.

French Vote Fuels Hopes for Growth

The ascension of centrist Emmanuel Macron as the heavy favorite in France's presidential race spurred investors to set aside the political worries that have long plagued European markets and to make new bets on economic growth.

ECB Survey May Fuel Argument for Negative Rates

Survey data from the European Central Bank showed that negative deposit rates are encouraging banks to make loans, which could reinforce the ECB's commitment to keep interest rates negative after other stimulus ends.

Rising Rates Pose a Risk for Students Looking to Refinance Debt

Mortgage refinancing isn't the only lending business that could face pressure from rising short-term rates.

WSJ's Daily Shot: The French Election Made Stocks Great Again

April 25, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)