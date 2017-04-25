Stocks Lifted by French Election Hopes, U.S. Tax Plan

Stocks extended gains as investors remained hopeful about French elections and U.S. corporate tax policy. Futures pointed to a 0.3% opening rise for the S&P 500 and a 0.8% climb for the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

French Vote Fuels Hopes for Growth

The ascension of centrist Emmanuel Macron as the heavy favorite in France's presidential race spurred investors to set aside the political worries that have long plagued European markets and to make new bets on economic growth.

WSJ's Daily Shot: The French Election Made Stocks Great Again

Hefty Crude Stocks Keep Oil Price Near April Low

Oil prices were down slightly on Tuesday, but hovered just above their lowest level this month amid continued doubts that the global crude glut is being drained.

ECB Survey May Fuel Argument for Negative Rates

Survey data from the European Central Bank showed that negative deposit rates are encouraging banks to make loans, which could reinforce the ECB's commitment to keep interest rates negative after other stimulus ends.

Rising Rates Pose a Risk for Students Looking to Refinance Debt

Mortgage refinancing isn't the only lending business that could face pressure from rising short-term rates.

China Markets Stress Reaches Bonds

China's government-bond yields hit their highest levels in 20 months, the latest sign of stress in the country's markets as officials crank up their rhetoric about containing credit growth and financial risks.

Chinese Lawmakers Review Plan for Tighter Securities Law

Chinese lawmakers are reviewing amendments to the nation's securities law that aim to rein in illegal activity and give regulators greater enforcement power.

The U.S. Economy's Full-Tank Conundrum

As in other areas of the U.S. economy, hard energy data is lagging behind buoyant consumer confidence.

Will Emmanuel Macron Be Able to Run France?

Political novice Emmanuel Macron is widely expected to win the French presidency on May 7, but he will need a big victory in yet another crucial round of elections to become more than a mere figurehead.

