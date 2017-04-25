Asian Shares Advance as China Markets Rebound

Continue Reading Below

Asian stocks extended early gains following optimism over the French presidential election and a turnaround in Chinese shares.

BOJ Running Simulations on Policy Exit, Deputy Governor Says

The Bank of Japan has been running internal simulations on how it could dial back on its ultra-easy policy, although officials find it too early to share the information with the public because of still-low inflation, a deputy central bank governor said Tuesday.

Chinese Lawmakers Review Plan for Tighter Securities Law

Chinese lawmakers are reviewing amendments to the nation's securities law that aim to rein in illegal activity and give regulators greater enforcement power.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

VIX Drops as French Election Results Ease Minds of Investors

A measure of stock volatility had its biggest percentage drop since 2011 on Monday as investors expressed relief over the outcome in the first round of the French presidential election.

Will Emmanuel Macron Be Able to Run France?

Political novice Emmanuel Macron is widely expected to win the French presidency on May 7, but he will need a big victory in yet another crucial round of elections to become more than a mere figurehead.

French Vote Fuels Hopes for Growth

The ascension of centrist Emmanuel Macron as the heavy favorite in France's presidential race spurred investors to set aside the political worries that have long plagued European markets and to make new bets on economic growth.

Trump Orders Plan to Cut Corporate Tax Rate to 15%

President Trump has ordered aides to draft a tax plan that slashes the corporate tax rate to 15%, even if that means a loss of revenue and exacerbating the plan's procedural and partisan hurdles.

Central Banks Ponder What to Do With All Their Assets

They've built up their portfolios since the financial crisis. Now comes the even trickier part.

For Aramco Insiders, Prince's $2 Trillion IPO Valuation Doesn't Add Up

Officials working on taking the state-owned oil company public have struggled to come up with a scenario under which Saudi Aramco is worth more than $1.5 trillion, according to people familiar with the matter.

FCC Head Expected to Announce Net Neutrality Strategy

The nation's top telecommunications regulator is expected to unveil his strategy Wednesday for rolling back Obama-era net neutrality rules.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 25, 2017 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)