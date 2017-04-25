Fox News Host Joins Racial-Bias Suit

Continue Reading Below

An African-American on-air host for Fox News, Kelly Wright, has joined a group of current and former employees suing the cable channel and some of its senior executives for alleged racial discrimination.

Palantir Pays $1.7 Million to Settle Discrimination Suit

Palantir Technologies has agreed to pay $1.7 million to settle a Labor Department lawsuit alleging that the data-mining firm discriminated against Asians in hiring.

Perrigo Reaches Agreement With Auditor Over Royalty Accounting

Ernst & Young demanded the Dublin drugmaker adjust its accounting for the multiple sclerosis drug Tysabri after Perrigo sold the royalty rights in a deal worth as much as $2.85 billion.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

SunEdison Wins Court Approval for $640 Million in New Financing

A bankruptcy judge on Tuesday helped keep SunEdison's chapter 11 case on track by approving a $640 million financing package the company says it must have to continue operating.

Capital One Earnings Fall as Charge-Offs Increase

Capital One Financial Corp. reported a 20% drop in first-quarter net income from a year earlier as losses jumped for U.S. credit cards and the bank took a bigger provision charge for credit losses.

América Móvil's Profit Jumps on Exchange Gains

Telecommunications company América Móvil SAB increased its net profit nearly eightfold in the first quarter on solid revenue growth and a rebound in the Mexican peso against the U.S. dollar that led to hefty foreign exchange gains.

AT&T Continues to Lose Subscribers

AT&T Inc. continued to shed wireless and television subscribers in the first quarter of the year as cheaper data plans and cord cutting took a toll.

Verizon, AT&T in Billion-Dollar Bidding War for 5G Spectrum

Verizon Communications has topped AT&T's offer for Straight Path Communications, sparking a bidding war over a tiny company that controls a swath of wireless airwaves thought to be at the forefront of next-generation networks.

Uber Plans to Test Flying Cars Within Three Years

Uber detailed ambitious plans to take to the skies with flying cars, as the ride-hailing company is reeling from a series of controversies including a lawsuit that could impede its crucial self-driving vehicle initiative.

Google Retools Search Engine to Demote Hoaxes, Fake News

Google is retooling its powerful search engine to prevent sites peddling fake news, hoaxes and conspiracy theories from appearing in its top results.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 25, 2017 23:15 ET (03:15 GMT)