For Aramco Insiders, Prince's $2 Trillion IPO Valuation Doesn't Add Up

Officials working on taking the state-owned oil company public have struggled to come up with a scenario under which Saudi Aramco is worth more than $1.5 trillion, according to people familiar with the matter.

Alphabet's Waymo Offering Families Rides in Self-Driving Cars

Waymo will dramatically expand its testing efforts by offering hundreds of self-driving vehicles to families and urban commuters in the Phoenix area.

Arnault Family to Take Full Control of Christian Dior in $13 Billion Deal

French billionaire Bernard Arnault announced a plan to take full control of Christian Dior, saying his family is proposing to pay about $13.04 billion for the stake in the fashion company it doesn't already own.

Novartis Profit Dented by Investment in New Drugs

Novartis said profit fell in the first quarter as it pumped investment into the launch of its new heart-failure drug Entresto that it hopes will help offset revenue lost as best-selling cancer medicine Gleevec loses out to cheaper competitors.

Yahoo's Marissa Mayer to Make $186 Million From Verizon Deal

Yahoo Chief Executive Marissa Mayer is set to make some $186 million as a result of the internet company's sale of its core business to Verizon Communications, according to securities filings.

Ericsson Pushed to Hefty Loss by Write-Downs, Restructuring Costs

Ericsson fell to a hefty net loss in the first quarter after booking provisions, write-downs and restructuring costs but said a more focused business strategy should see the company significantly improve its profitability next year.

Japan Post to Take $3.6 Billion Write-Down Over Toll Holdings

Japan Post reported a $3.6 billion write-down for its Toll Holdings unit in Australia, just two years after a $5.1 billion acquisition that was supposed to lay the cornerstone for its overseas expansion.

Arconic Delays Annual Meeting, Considers Adding Two Elliott Directors

Aerospace parts maker Arconic Inc. on Monday delayed its much-anticipated annual meeting and tried to defuse a long-running spat with an activist investor that last week forced the company's chief executive to step down.

Alitalia Workers Reject Deal to Avoid Bankruptcy

Alitalia employees late Monday rejected a government-brokered package of job and wage cuts that was aimed at saving Italy's flagship airline from bankruptcy.

Express Scripts Says It Will Lose Anthem in 2020

Express Scripts Holding Co. said Monday it doesn't expect Anthem Inc., its biggest customer, to extend a pharmacy benefits management agreement slated to expire at the end of 2019.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 25, 2017 05:15 ET (09:15 GMT)