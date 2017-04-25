Industrials Up After Earnings -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of manufacturing and transportation companies rose after robust earnings reports from some giants. Shares of Caterpillar rallied after the maker of construction and excavation machinery posted earnings in excess of analyst targets, amid signs of recovery for heavy-machinery demand that's long been in the doldrums. 3M rose after the manufacturing conglomerate boosted its earnings projection for the year.
April 25, 2017 16:24 ET (20:24 GMT)