Gucci Owner Kering Posts 1Q Revenue Up 31% at EUR3.57 Billion

Kering SA (KER.FR), the owner of Gucci and Saint Laurent luxury brands, said Tuesday first-quarter revenue surged 31% to 3.57 billion euros ($4.07 billion).

Gucci, Kering's biggest's brand, continued its strong performance of the past two years, with revenue soaring 51% in the quarter.

Kering Chief Executive Francois-Henri Pinault said sales in the quarter benefited "from somewhat more favorable market conditions" and "meticulous execution."

April 25, 2017 12:14 ET (16:14 GMT)