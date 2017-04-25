Federal Judge Calls Trump's Order on Sanctuary Cities Unconstitutional--2nd Update

A federal judge in San Francisco ruled Tuesday that President Donald Trump's executive order threatening to pull funding from sanctuary jurisdictions is unconstitutional, siding with two Northern California communities.

Continue Reading Below

In an order granting a request for a preliminary injunction by San Francisco and Santa Clara County, U.S. District Judge William Orrick said the jurisdictions successfully proved they are likely to face immediate, irreparable harm absent court action. He said the executive order threatens to "deprive the counties of hundreds of millions of dollars in federal grants that support core services" and creates budget uncertainty.

Sanctuary policies vary, but they all limit in some way cooperation with federal immigration enforcement.

Judge Orrick said the executive order likely violates the constitutional separation of powers, as well as the Fifth Amendment right to due process and 10th Amendment prohibition on commandeering local jurisdictions to carry out federal law.

"The Constitution vests the spending powers in Congress, not the president, so the order cannot constitutionally place new conditions on federal funds," the judge wrote.

That said, he acknowledged that granting the preliminary injunction doesn't block the Trump administration from enforcing existing conditions of federal grants, or developing regulations around or defining what makes a sanctuary jurisdiction.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

The Trump administration didn't immediately release a comment Tuesday.

The president's January executive order requires U.S. officials to ensure that sanctuary cities "are not eligible to receive federal grants, except as deemed necessary for law enforcement purposes." The order doesn't specify what types of federal funds could be withheld.

Lawyers defending the order recently said in court that it only applies to a limited subset of grants offered through the Department of Homeland Security and the Justice Department, and that most of San Francisco and Santa Clara County's federal funding wouldn't be affected.

The two jurisdictions argued that the Trump administration has had conflicting rhetoric on which funds apply.

Judge Orrick agreed, saying the language of the order attempts to reach all grants, not just the limited number mentioned by Justice Department lawyers in court.

Public comments from the Trump administration have also confused the issue, Judge Orrick said. "The president has called it 'a weapon' to use against jurisdictions that disagree with his preferred policies of immigration enforcement," he wrote.

San Francisco City Attorney Dennis Herrera said Tuesday, "This is why we have courts -- to halt the overreach of a president and an attorney general who either don't understand the Constitution or chose to ignore it."

James Williams, the county counsel for Santa Clara, said the court's decision is "an affirmation of the basic principles of federalism and the separation of powers that our founders put in place, and it makes absolutely clear that the president cannot use Congress's spending power to threaten and coerce states and local government to adapt his agenda."

The Trump administration has taken the position that its crackdown on sanctuary cities has been limited and narrow. The only action taken so far directed at these cities and counties is to require that they affirm they are complying with a law requiring that they let local officials communicate with federal authorities about immigration matters.

Compliance with that law is already a condition of certain grants, and the judge acknowledged that granting the preliminary injunction doesn't block the administration from enforcing existing conditions of federal grants.

Tuesday's ruling suggests that any effort by the administration to tie other grant funding to immigration cooperation could be problematic.

Separately, a delegation of mayors met with Attorney General Jeff Sessions in Washington on Tuesday in an effort to get a clearer definition of what a sanctuary city is. Afterward, mayors said Mr. Sessions defined it narrowly -- just as the government did in court -- as a jurisdiction that violates a section of law known as 1373, which seeks to assure that local officials aren't barred from communicating with federal immigration authorities.

"They said, we believe a sanctuary city is a city that willfully violates 1373," New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu said after the meeting. Cities say they are in compliance with this statute, so there is no reason to think that their funding would be cut if that is the definition the administration plans to use in defining sanctuaries.

But Mr. Landrieu said the attorney general didn't rule out the possibility that his agency would try to tie grant funding to a requirement that cities honor "detainers," which means holding in jail people who federal authorities want to process for possible deportation.

Many jurisdictions won't honor these detainers, citing court rulings that have found doing so violates the suspect's constitutional rights.

Mr. Sessions said in a statement following the meeting that the "vast majority" of state and local jurisdictions are in compliance with the limited communications requirements. But he didn't rule out tying federal grants to other requirements in the future.

"Of course, compliance with 8 U.S.C. 1373 is the minimum the American people should expect," he said. "We want all jurisdictions to enthusiastically support the laws of the U.S. that require the removal of criminal aliens, as many jurisdictions already do."

Write to Sara Randazzo at sara.randazzo@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 25, 2017 17:58 ET (21:58 GMT)