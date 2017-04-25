EU, Swedish Officials Raid Telecom Companies in Antitrust Investigation

The European Union's antitrust watchdog on Tuesday said officials had raided the premises of telecommunications companies in Sweden on concerns that mobile network operators may have illegally prevented other companies from entering the consumer mobile market in the country.

Both EU and Swedish antitrust officials were involved in the raid, which is the first step in an investigation into anticompetitive behavior.

No other details were disclosed in the statement.

