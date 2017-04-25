Ensco Files 8K - Regulation FD

ENSCO PLC (ESV) filed a Form 8K - Regulation FD Disclosure - with the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission on April 24, 2017.

Fleet Status Report

The Fleet Status Report of the Company as of April 24, 2017 is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this report.

The information furnished in this Item 7.01 and the information attached to this Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.1 shall not be deemed "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall such information be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

The full text of this SEC filing can be retrieved at: http://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/314808/000031480817000055/a04-24x178xkfsr.htm

Any exhibits and associated documents for this SEC filing can be retrieved at: http://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/314808/000031480817000055/0000314808-17-000055-index.htm

Public companies must file a Form 8-K, or current report, with the SEC generally within four days of any event that could materially affect a company's financial position or the value of its shares.

April 25, 2017 06:12 ET (10:12 GMT)