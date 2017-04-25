BASF SE 1Q 2017 - Forecast

FRANKFURT – The following is a summary of analysts' forecasts for BASF SE (BAS.XE) first-quarter results (figures in million euros, EPS, dividend and target price in euro, according to IFRS). Earnings figures are scheduled to be released April 27.
===
Forecast Change Reported
1st Quarter 1Q17 in % Number 1Q16
Sales 15,709 +11% 10 14,208
EBIT Before Special Items 2,389 +25% 8 1,906
EBIT 2,306 +24% 6 1,866
Profit Before Tax 2,086 +24% 3 1,678
Net Profit Attributable 1,591 +15% 7 1,387
Earnings Per Share 1.74 +15% 6 1.51
DPS 2017 3.12 +4% 19 3.00
Target Price 92.26 22
===
Year-earlier figures are as given by the company. Data provided by Factset.
DJG/mus
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
April 25, 2017 03:02 ET (07:02 GMT)