BASF SE 1Q 2017 - Forecast

Features Dow Jones Newswires

FRANKFURT –  The following is a summary of analysts' forecasts for BASF SE (BAS.XE) first-quarter results (figures in million euros, EPS, dividend and target price in euro, according to IFRS). Earnings figures are scheduled to be released April 27.

Forecast Change Reported

1st Quarter 1Q17 in % Number 1Q16

Sales 15,709 +11% 10 14,208

EBIT Before Special Items 2,389 +25% 8 1,906

EBIT 2,306 +24% 6 1,866

Profit Before Tax 2,086 +24% 3 1,678

Net Profit Attributable 1,591 +15% 7 1,387

Earnings Per Share 1.74 +15% 6 1.51

DPS 2017 3.12 +4% 19 3.00

Target Price 92.26 22

Year-earlier figures are as given by the company. Data provided by Factset.

April 25, 2017 03:02 ET (07:02 GMT)