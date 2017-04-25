AT&T Continues to Lose Phone Subscribers

AT&T Inc. posted an unexpected top-line decline in the first quarter of the year as it continued to shed phone subscribers.

In the U.S., AT&T lost 348,000 mainstream wireless phone customers, marking a return to the large losses characteristic of the past two years after an easing in the previous period. Phone additions are considered important because they are the most lucrative mobility accounts, and customers with postpaid phone accounts tend to stay longer.

AT&T in October agreed to buy Time Warner Inc., a tie-up that would transform the phone company into a media giant and make it less dependent on the lagging phone business.

The deal for Time Warner -- owner of CNN, TNT, HBO and the Warner Bros. film and TV studio, among other things -- is seen helping AT&T potentially find new areas of growth as its core wireless business has become saturated and its share of the mobile market leaves little room for acquisitions. In the competitive consumer wireless market, AT&T has been focused on retaining its most profitable customers and shying away from promotional offers to grab market share.

AT&T, the biggest U.S. pay-television operator after its $49 billion acquisition of DirecTV, reported its linear video business lost 233,000 customers in the quarter. The company said gains in the DirecTV Now streaming service helped offset the linear TV subscriber decline.

In all for the March quarter, AT&T's earned $3.5 billion, or 56 cents a share, down from $3.8 billion, or 61 cents a share, a year earlier. Excluding merger-and integration-related and other items, AT&T earned 74 cents a share, up two pennies the year-ago period and in-line with the average analyst estimate on Thomson Reuters.

Revenue fell 2.7% to $39.37 billion. Analysts were looking for $40.53 billion.

For 2017, the AT&T said it is no longer providing consolidated revenue guidance "due to the unpredictability of wireless handset sales." It had previously guided for consolidated revenue growth in the low-single digits. The company backed its guidance for adjusted earnings growth in the mid-single digit range, excluding the impact of Time Warner.

Shares climbed 1% after hours to $40.35.

