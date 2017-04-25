Asian Rubber Prices End Mostly Stronger

Asian rubber prices ended Tuesday's trading session higher led by gains in Tokyo and Shanghai rubber futures.
Tokyo rubber futures remained steady amid a decline in Japanese stockpiles and a weaker yen.
"Investors took to heavy buying with the depreciation of the yen," said Kaname Gokon of Okato Shoji in Tokyo.
Expectations of reduced exports by top producers Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia also lifted what has been a dour market, traders said.
The Tokyo Commodity Exchange rubber contract for September delivery ended up Y3.7 at Y220.9/kg. The most-active rubber contract on the Shanghai futures exchange for September delivery rose 135 yuan to settle at 14,795 yuan ($2,149) a ton.
Asian Rubber Futures
April 25 Change from previous close
Tocom Sep RSS3 Y220.9/Kg Up Y3.7
Shanghai Sep SCR5 CNY14,795/ton Up CNY135
Sicom May RSS3 223.3 US cents/Kg Up 0.9 US cents
Sicom Sep TSR20 163.0 US cents/Kg Down 2.8 US cents
USS May THB70.07.82-THB70.10/Kg THB68.82-THB69.52/Kg
Write to Vibhuti Agarwal at vibhuti.agarwal@wsj.com
April 25, 2017 09:58 ET (13:58 GMT)