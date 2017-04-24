What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

Trump wants to include funding for a border wall in any deal to keep the government operating, White House officials said.

French centrist Macron and far-right politician Le Pen led the first round of voting in the country's presidential election.

The results offered encouragement for the EU but warning for Europe's establishment parties.

Over half of Americans disapprove of the job Trump is doing as president as he nears his 100th day in office, a new poll found.

Obama is set to emerge from a public absence Monday with an event at the University of Chicago.

Marches drew tens of thousands of demonstrators to counter what organizers called attacks on science.

Airport police authorities told officers to avoid involvement in carriers' disputes in the wake of the United passenger-removal incident.

States are moving to bolster their own insurance markets amid uncertainty over the ACA's future.

North Korea arrested a U.S. citizen in Pyongyang, adding another potential flashpoint with the U.S.

Saudi Arabia's king reinstated allowances and bonuses for state employees as its finances improve.

Afghanistan observed a day of mourning after a Taliban attack on an army base left at least 170 dead.

April 24, 2017